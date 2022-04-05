Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sunlink Health Systems stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Sunlink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Sunlink Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

