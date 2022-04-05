Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 774,567 shares.The stock last traded at $56.01 and had previously closed at $55.64.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.5191 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

