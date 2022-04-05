Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $26.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 20.74.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $554,399.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 31,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $883,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,273 shares of company stock worth $2,221,725.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,769 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

