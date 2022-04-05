Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $26,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 13 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $312.65.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 251 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $6,034.04.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 749 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $18,035.92.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $26,420.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,100 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $33,297.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $28,930.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $26,290.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $25,390.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $26,090.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $28,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 20,769 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

