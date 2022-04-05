Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 187,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BVN. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,973,000 after buying an additional 1,456,366 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 11,173,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after buying an additional 998,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,280,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,774,000 after buying an additional 631,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 700.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 268,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 15.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 715,045 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 93,540 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:BVN opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $253.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

