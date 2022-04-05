Strs Ohio Sells 600 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.18% of Investors Title worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Investors Title in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Investors Title stock opened at $205.75 on Tuesday. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $161.55 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.04. The firm has a market cap of $390.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is presently 5.22%.

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

