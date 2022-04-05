Strs Ohio Sells 187,800 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 187,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 700.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 268,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,135,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $253.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BVN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

