Strs Ohio Sells 1,200 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Earthstone Energy worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.36. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

