Strs Ohio Sells 11,900 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,341 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 94.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 163,515 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 9.7% in the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,670,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after buying an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at about $4,755,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 150.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 119,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE ATGE opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $40.89.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

