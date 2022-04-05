Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 127.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of MacroGenics worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 390.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $611.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.12.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

