Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) by 1,445.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bright Health Group were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth $364,352,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth $19,261,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bright Health Group by 9,987.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 796,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth $3,322,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bright Health Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of BHG stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Bright Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

