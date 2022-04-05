Strs Ohio Makes New $559,000 Investment in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 128.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at $1,092,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Calix during the third quarter valued at $14,299,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CALX opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

