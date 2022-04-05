Strs Ohio Has $743,000 Stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pure Cycle by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Pure Cycle by 262.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 25.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $288.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.86. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%.

PCYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pure Cycle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

