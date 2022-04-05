Strs Ohio Has $684,000 Stake in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Lawson Products worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 384.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $341.03 million, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.02. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Lawson Products ( NASDAQ:LAWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Research analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Lawson Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

