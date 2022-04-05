Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading Down 3.5%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.76. Approximately 2,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 583,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 9.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 14.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

