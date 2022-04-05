Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cross Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,654,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,469,000 after purchasing an additional 425,325 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 35.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after buying an additional 615,791 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,333,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 32,792 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,190,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 67,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,308. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Stratasys (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.