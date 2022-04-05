StockNews.com Lowers Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

SYRS opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.08.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

