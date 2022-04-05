StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

YRD stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $211.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.53. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

