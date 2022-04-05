StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. Sunlink Health Systems has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.46.

Get Sunlink Health Systems alerts:

About Sunlink Health Systems (Get Rating)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.