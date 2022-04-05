StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 million, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.12. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 13,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $111,356.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $220,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $149,453 and have sold 33,858 shares valued at $271,539. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

