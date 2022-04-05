StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 60,600 shares of company stock valued at $438,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in RF Industries by 323.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in RF Industries in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in RF Industries in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

