StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

MCHX stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.57 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marchex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marchex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marchex by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

