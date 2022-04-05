StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of iPower stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. iPower has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $10.73.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.