StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

