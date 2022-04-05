StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

GENC stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 281.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the third quarter worth $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 43.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.