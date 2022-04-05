StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
SVVC stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.55. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (Get Rating)
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
