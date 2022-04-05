StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

SVVC stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.55. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (Get Rating)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.