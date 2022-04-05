StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $0.44 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
