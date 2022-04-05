StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MSN opened at $0.76 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Emerson Radio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

