StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVV. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CVD Equipment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

