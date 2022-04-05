StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE CMT opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
