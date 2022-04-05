StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CJJD stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

