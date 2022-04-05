StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
C&F Financial stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. C&F Financial has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter.
C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
