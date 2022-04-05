StockNews.com Downgrades MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,753.42.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,265.01 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,082.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,279.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,577,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

