StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NAII opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

