StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CGA opened at $10.75 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 42.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

