StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
CGA opened at $10.75 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 42.45%.
China Green Agriculture Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Green Agriculture (CGA)
