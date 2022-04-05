Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.

Stevanato Group stock opened at €19.45 ($21.37) on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €29.18 ($32.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($27.13).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

