stETH (STETH) Market Capitalization Hits $5.39 Million

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

stETH Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

