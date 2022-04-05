STERIS (NYSE:STE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.59. 11,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,193. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.76 and a 200 day moving average of $229.39. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $188.10 and a fifty-two week high of $249.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 84.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,469. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

