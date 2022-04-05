STERIS (NYSE:STE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.
Shares of STERIS stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.59. 11,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,193. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.76 and a 200 day moving average of $229.39. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $188.10 and a fifty-two week high of $249.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 84.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,469. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
About STERIS (Get Rating)
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
