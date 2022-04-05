Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimate for Steel Dynamics for the first quarter of 2022 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. The acquisitions of Heartland and United Steel Supply have boosted Steel Dynamics' shipping capabilities. The buyout of Zimmer will also support its raw material procurement strategy at its Texas flat roll steel mill. Steel Dynamics will also benefit from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. The company is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.83.

STLD opened at $83.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

