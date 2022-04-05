State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,660 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in General Mills were worth $23,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

