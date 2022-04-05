State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,432 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Hess worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hess by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,842,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,143,000 after acquiring an additional 439,656 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,444,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 365,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.75. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $111.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.30.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

