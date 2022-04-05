State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,681 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Global Payments worth $22,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

