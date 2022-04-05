State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,159 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Cooper Companies worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 300,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,990,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,461,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

Shares of COO stock opened at $417.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.78 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.06 and a 200 day moving average of $406.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,449 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

