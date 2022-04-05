State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,597 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.77% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $18,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 45,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 118.18%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

