State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 595,429 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,429 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $195,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,603 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 242,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 2,536,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,460 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.