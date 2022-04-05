State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Twitter worth $20,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $839,260,000 after buying an additional 302,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,356,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after buying an additional 628,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.88.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of -166.56 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

