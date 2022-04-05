State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.10.

FDS stock opened at $433.17 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.86 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,158,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.