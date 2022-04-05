State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Corteva were worth $20,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after buying an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 40.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corteva by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Corteva by 52.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,022,000 after purchasing an additional 700,206 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.23.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

