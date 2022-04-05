State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $18.90 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of AMETEK worth $18,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.14 and a 200-day moving average of $135.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

AMETEK Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.