State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.28 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,064,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,974 shares of company stock valued at $23,548,249. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $474.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $435.95 and a 200 day moving average of $478.32. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.53 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

